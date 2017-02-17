Hilary Duff Caught Sporting Skintight Bikini While Hanging With New Beau

Hilary Duff was caught getting extra close and personal with her new musician boyfriend Matthew Koma. The former Disney channel star was photographed sporting a sexy white bikini that put her impressive physique on full display.

2-14-17 A post shared by Matthew Koma (@matthewkoma) on Feb 14, 2017 at 3:23pm PST

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, the lovebirds took off for the Four Seasons at the Peninsula Papagayo in Costa Rica for a lavish beach vacation. The Younger star stunned in a white bikini top with matching bottoms that accentuated her toned abs and busty figure.

The 29-year-old actress completed her look with large hoop earrings and a bandana to tie up her hair.

While at the beach, the couple kept it chill while lounging on beach chairs and soaking up the sun. Later in the day they took a dip in the water and were pictured exchanging a few kisses with one another.

On Thursday, Duff made her relationship with Koma Instagram official. She posted a photo of the two of them sharing a kiss

🌿🌳🐍🦋🐒🐜🦎🌊 A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Feb 16, 2017 at 7:55pm PST

The couple made their red carpet debut on January 28 following a weekend getaway at Santa Barbara’s San Ysidro Ranch, according to Daily Mail.

While Duff is taking it easy at a tropical paradise, her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, has gotten himself into a world of trouble. According to TMZ, the 36-year-old Canadian is under investigation by the LAPD for raping a woman at his West LA condo this past weekend.

Despite the fact that Duff and Comrie divorced in 2014, she maintains felt that her marriage with him still seemed like the right decision at the time.

“[Marriage] is a sacred thing, obviously,” she said while talking on the podcast The Love Bomb. “It’s something to be taken very seriously, and I was so happy to be married. I think that I was in a very successful marriage for a long time. I never want to have any negative…I mean, that’s hard to say, ‘no negative feelings.’ But we got together based on love, and we separated in a very loving way.”

