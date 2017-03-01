HGTV Announces Five ‘Flip or Flop’ Spinoffs

Good news, Flip or Flop fans!

HGTV has announced that the popular design show, currently set in Southern California, will expand with five new spinoffs in Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Texas and Las Vegas in 2017 and 2018, Us Weekly reports.

“Because every market is unique, there was an opportunity to highlight what works in various regions by featuring successful people in different locations who had mastered the art of flipping in their town,” said Allison Page, general manager, U.S. programming and development for HGTV, Food Network and Travel Channel.

The shows will feature five new couples, each flipping houses in their respective cities, and the first spinoff to premiere will be Flip or Flop Las Vegas with Bristol and Aubrey Marunde. The parents of two have years of flipping experience, and aim to bring that touch of “glam” to their Sin City homes.

“I bring in a lot of chandeliers and lighting and hardware and things that take the properties over the top,” Aubrey said, adding that she and Bristol rarely argue.

“We don’t have disagreements,” she said. “In our relationship, it’s pretty happy!”

Bristol added that the pair makes sure to play to their strengths. “Aubrey lets me do the construction,” he explained, “and I let her do the design.”

Lest you start thinking the spinoffs are a response to Tarek and Christina El Moussa‘s split, Page shared that the shows have been in development for some time.

“We’ve been building this franchise for over a year and a half,” she said, “and we’re thrilled to bring new chapters, new stories and new talent to complement a series that’s been a big success.”

Flip or Flop Las Vegas premieres Thursday, April 6 at 9:00 p.m. EST, and Flip or Flop Atlanta will premiere summer 2017 on HGTV.

