Hellboy Announces Presidential Run In 2020

In 1944, U.S. soldiers discovered an infant demon with a giant stone hand. They named him Hellboy, later founding the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense. Hellboy is the world’s greatest paranormal investigator. He was born to summon the apocalypse, but has instead devoted his life to fighting evil forces.

In the wake of current election results, Hellboy, in the form of actor Ron Perleman, has announced his candidacy for President of the United States in the year 2020.

He has even taken the liberty of carving his own face into the Mount Rushmore National Monument, a massive rock sculpture in the Black Hills region of South Dakota.

For someone who has dedicated his entire life to protecting the people from evil threats and forces, Hellboy might actually have a good shot at leading America.

He already released his official slogan:

“My slogan will be, “Make America Great Again, Again” so…hold onto your hats!”

Either way, let’s just hope it’s Hellboy that shows up on the debate stage and NOT Clay from Sons of Anarchy.

At the end of World War II, the Nazis attempt to open a portal to a paranormal dimension in order to defeat the Allies, but are only able to summon a baby demon who is rescued by Allied forces and dubbed “Hellboy” (Ron Perlman). Sixty years later, Hellboy serves as an agent in the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense, where he, aided by Abe Sapien (Doug Jones), a merman with psychic powers, and Liz Sherman (Selma Blair), a woman with pyrokinesis, protects America against dark forces.

Hellboy fans are still hoping to see him back up on the big screen again with Hellboy 3. However Perleman has gone back and forth on the idea for the past few years. Maybe his campaign will help out on that front.

