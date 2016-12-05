HBO’s Big Little Lies Trailer Released

Things never blow over, they blow up.

The official trailer for HBO’s Big Little Lies has dropped online, and it promises all the intense drama you could ever ask for in a television series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The storyline for the show follows three wealthy women in Southern California whose lives spiral downward and out of control, all the while hurling some seriously catty insults at each other.

Possibly the most intiruiging aspect of this upcoming series is the cast itself.

The star-studded cast includes: Alexander Skarsgard (True Blood, The Legend of Tarzan), James Tupper (Revenge, Playing for Keeps), Laura Dern (Jurassic Park, Wild), Adam Scott (Parks and Recreation, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty), Nicole Kidman (Moulin Rouge!, The Others), Reese Witherspoon (Walk the Line, Legally Blonde), Shailene Woodley (Divergent, The Fault in Our Stars), and Zoe Kravitz (Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men: First Class).

The series was directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, the man responsible for Academy award-winning Dallas Buyers Club and Wild. The project was created by David E. Kelly who adapted the story from a 2014 novel by Liane Moriarty of the same title.

Big Little Lies debuts on February 19, 2017 on HBO.

Are you excited to watch HBO’s Big Little Lies?

MORE HBO: Game Of Thrones Wine Collection Revealed By HBO / HBO Renews Westworld For Season 2 / HBO’s Slender Man Trailer Looks Absolutely Horrifying / Batman V Superman Has Strong HBO Debut

[H/T YouTube: HBO]