‘Happy Days’ Cast Reunites to Celebrate the Life of Erin Moran

Happy Days star Erin Moran passed away at the end of April from cancer, and tributes have been pouring in for the 56-year-old ever since.

To honor their co-star, Happy Days stars Scott Baio, Cathy Silvers, Marion Ross, Anson Williams, Ron Howard and Don Most attended Moran’s memorial and reunited for a group photo, which Baio shared to his Facebook.

“Celebrating the life of #ErinMoran#HappyDaysFamily,” Baio captioned the group shot.

After Moran’s death, several of her co-stars addressed her passing when speaking to the media, with Most saying in a statement to E! News that he was “incredibly sad.”

“Erin was a wonderful, sweet, caring, talented woman,” he continued. “As I write this I can’t really comprehend it. A very painful loss. It gives me some comfort to know that she’s with Tom, Al, Pat and Garry. Rest In Peace, sweet Erin.”

Baio received criticism after comments he made about his former co-star on The Bernie & Sid Show.

“For me, you do drugs or drink, you’re gonna die,” he said. “I’m sorry if that’s cold, but God gave you a brain, gave you the will to live and thrive and you gotta take care of yourself.”

He later defended his comments on Facebook, writing, “I did a live radio interview. I was asked ONLY about Erin’s troubled past due to drug [and] alcohol abuse. I was still upset and said I felt that living that kind of a lifestyle will catch up with you and nothing good would come of it. THIS WAS BEFORE THE CAUSE OF DEATH WAS ANNOUNCED STATING STAGE 4 CANCER.”

“I’m also trying to process this loss,” he added. ” I’m very heartbroken over her passing.”

