Gwen Stefani Cancels Las Vegas Performance After Rupturing Her Ear Drum

According to Us Weekly, the singer had to cancel her Las Vegas performance Thursday evening due to a ruptured ear drum. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Stefani was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles after her eardrum ruptured, which happened during a flight on Tuesday, April 25.

On the advice of her doctor, Stefani was unable to fly from Los Angeles to Las Vegas and so the pop star had to cancel her show as part of the Power of Love gala at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Despite the unfortunate timing, Stefani recorded a clip for the guests of the gala apologizing for her last minute cancellation.

“I am so sorry that I cannot attend tonight, But I wanted to send a message of congratulations to Andre Agassi and my dear friend Ronald Pearlman,” she said in the clip.

Stefani has not yet addressed the ruptured ear drum on her personal social media, but she was in attendance of both live recordings of The Voice earlier this week.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Jennifer Hudson filled in for Stefani. We’re wishing the best for a speedy recovery from the painful injury!

