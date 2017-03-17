Guy Jumps Into Tank Filled With Multiple Angry Sharks

In a new episode of guys doing stupid things, we see a guy jump into a tank full of sharks as his friend laughs and films.

In the video we see a guy filming the sharks as they rapidly move through the tank. Then his friend lands in the water and you hear the guy filming the entire situation yelling for his friend to get out the water as the sharks are approaching.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The video was posted by Total Frat Move and they captioned the video: “Y’all gotta stop jumping in shark tanks (but if you do, send the videos to instagram@totalfratmove.com).”

Y’all gotta stop jumping in shark tanks (but if you do, send the videos to instagram@totalfratmove.com) A post shared by TFM (@totalfratmove) on Mar 15, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first video of its kind. Late Wednesday night, the same Instagram page posted a video of another guy jumping into the shark tank. They captioned the video: “Someone else really jumped into the shark tank at the Atlantis. Y’all wild.”

Someone else really jumped into the shark tank at the Atlantis. Y’all wild. A post shared by TFM (@totalfratmove) on Mar 15, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

The video definitely deserves a place on that particular IG account as they are the self proclaimed “most dangerously entertaining Instagram in the game.”

More News:

[H/T Instagram, totalfratmove]