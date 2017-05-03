Girls Star Was Rushed To Hospital After Arriving At Met Gala

Girls star Lena Dunham was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue after the Met Gala on Monday night in New York City.

The 30-year-old actress headed to the emergency room after exiting the star-studded event hosted by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Dunham was later released after undergoing multiple tests, according to Page Six.

In the past, Dunham has been open about her struggles with endometriosis. Last month, she underwent her fifth surgery for the painful condition, which occurs when tissues that typically grow inside the uterus begin growing outside of it. The symptoms of endometriosis include infertility and pelvic pain, Daily Mail writes.

Before being taken to the emergency room, Lena Dunham shared multiple photos on Instagram that showed her preparing for the Met Gala and while rocking the red carpet. In one of Dunham’s snaps that showcased her maroon and black Elizabeth Kennedy gown, she praised the Met Gala for all of the benefits provided by the event.

Dunham shared the photo with the caption: “Thank you, Elizabeth Kennedy, for making me feel so embodied in this sensual tablecloth of a gown. Commes Des Garcons has always been for the creature who dares to be different, who needs clothing to be more than a way to telegraph wealth or culturally imposed super-sexuality. Now THAT is a theme I can get behind. Much love to @voguemagazine for bringing so much power and passion to the met, which has always been church to me. It’s easy to forget amidst the glitz just how much good this night does, raising millions to preserve essential artifacts and making sure style really is for everyone. Can I get an amen?”

Lena Dunham has yet to speak out on social media about her hospital visit, but hopefully she will feel better soon.

