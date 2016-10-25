Gilmore Girls Trailer Released

“Three generations. Two girls. One town. You will never forget.”

With the anticipation building for what seemed like an eternity, the first trailer for Netflix’s Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life has finally dropped!

In the all-new trailer that came out on Tuesday, we see Lorelai, Rory and Emily (Kelly Bishop) facing a crossroads in their lives. Rory is unemployed, Lorelai is searching for more in her life, and Richard (Edward Herrman) is gone.

Just as we’d hoped, it doesn’t seem like much has changed in Stars Hollow. The Gilmore girls still have horrible eating habits and their references to pop culture are as poignant as ever. However, in a way, it feels like everything is different.

At the Gilmore Girls TCA panel this summer, the show’s creator Amy Sherman-Palladino said that the upcoming Netflix revival will pick up the story after Richard’s death. In the four new episodes, the tragic death will be a crucial factor in crafting the storyline, especially for Kelly Bishop’s character Emily.

“There’s a line [in the script] about how time has passed and how that feels…and hanging over all of it is the absence of Ed…which, obviously the [revival] addresses,” Lauren Graham said. “But that’s where we’re all starting from, and it feels so real. It’s hard to be here without him.”

The Gilmore Girls revival on Netflix will be a four-part series that will also bring the audience up to speed in regards to what the characters have been up to since the original series.

Basically, every one of our favorite characters from Stars Hollow will be making an appearance on the revival. Actors such as Milo Ventimiglia, Jared Padalecki, Matt Czuchry, Melissa McCarthy, Keiko Agena, Liza Weil, Danny Strong, Yanic Truesdale, and Sean Gunn will all be seen on the Netflix series.

In case you missed, Netflix also released a featurette with behind-the-scenes interviews from the cast of Gilmore Girls.

Be sure to head over to Netflix on November 25 to check out Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

