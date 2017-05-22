Game Of Thrones Cast Has No Idea How The Show Will End

There are only two seasons – 13 episodes – of Game Of Thrones left. HBO’s most popular series is finally coming to an end, and fans are holding dear to the precious time they’ve got left.

While it is sad that the show is going to end, it’s exciting to know that the final episodes will be nothing but a total surprise. The book series has provided a blueprint for the show up to this point, giving fans an idea of what could come next.

However, now that the show has surpassed the events of the books, there’s no telling what could happen from here on out.

In fact, the ending of Game Of Thrones is such a surprise that the stars of the show haven’t even been told what’s going to happen.

When speaking with Moviefone, Kit Harrington revealed that neither he, nor any other cast members, know the outcome.

It’s just amazing, in some ways, having no book to go on, because the scripts come through and you’re completely in the dark about what they’re going to do. Believe me, I just finished Season Seven, and I am already counting down the days until I get the Season Eight scripts.

Everyone’s been wondering how it’s going to end, and what’s going to happen right from the get-go, and theorizing about it. It’s really exciting to me not knowing, genuinely having no idea where it’s going to end, what they’ve got in their heads, and being the first to find out.

You may not know how Game Of Thrones will end, but Harrington does give all of the fans a little silver lining here. No matter what, you now have something in common with Jon Snow.

Game of Thrones‘ penultimate season begins July 16.

