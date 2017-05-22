Game Of Thrones Premiere Date Coming Later Today, First Photo Released

Winter has come. Game of Thrones Season 7 is not far behind it.

The HBO series will announce the premiere of its seventh season on Thursday afternoon, live on Facebook. This may or may not mean a teaser trailer will come with the announcement, as the series is deep into production of its upcoming eight episode season.

Game of Thrones has two seasons remaining in its life on television. Season 7 will run for eight episodes with the eighth and final season set to conclude the series after a seven episode run in 2018.

This all comes with the first photo from Game of Thrones Season 7. The HBO series shared a look inside the upcoming run on Twitter with an intriguing image. Centered in the frame is block of ice, surrounded by fire, and the series continues its dance of Ice and Fire with the Starks and Targaryen’s all set for either a showdown or union against the lurking White Walker army.

The photo can be seen in the tweet embedded below.

Season 6 of Game of Thrones ended with Jon Snow achieving his revenge against Ramsay Bolton, winning the Battle of the Bastards in epic fashion, ultimately due to unexpected assistance from Sansa Stark and Littlefinger.

Heading into the final episodes, fans are curious about who will end up on the Iron Throne. Currently, Cersei Lannister calls the Throne her own, ruling Westeros in the wake of her son’s suicide. Jamie Lannister, however, is not happy with her cold response to Tommen’s death.

With the release date upon us, we can expect a June arrival for Game of Thrones Season 7. Typically, the HBO series begins airing in April, however a delayed started to production has pushed the new batch of episodes back a bit.

