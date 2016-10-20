FX Renews Crown Jewel American Crime Story For Versace-Themed Season 3

FX has just renewed Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story for a third season. The new installments to the series will be exploring the 1997 murder of fashion icon Gianni Versace.

The first season of the show, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American crime Story, was an absolute smash hit and racked up 10 Primetime Emmy Award wins including an Emmy for Murphy for directing the series debut. The 13 total Emmys helped FX jump into second place among networks closely behind leader HBO.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Based on Vanity Fair writer Maureen Orth’s Vulgar Favors, Season 3 will revolve around the assassination of Versace and his killer Andrew Cunanan. Versace was slain on the steps of his home, and was one of five people murdered over the course of a three-month period in 1997.

When the Miami Dade police were on the verge of capturing Cunanan, he committed suicide on a house boat only 8 days after killing Versace. Cunanan’s motives for killing Versace were never established, and his suicide has left many of those questions surrounding the investigation forever unanswered. Hopefully the third season of American Crime Story could shed some light on the case.

The first two episodes of the season will be penned by Tom Rob Smith with Murphy directing the first episode of Versace/Cunanan.

The announcement comes well ahead of the second season of the series, which is set to premiere on FX in 2017. Season 2 will be focusing on Hurricane Katrina.

Both Season 2 and 3 of American Crime Story will be filming concurrently. Versace/Cunanan will be filming in Los Angeles and Miami in the spring of 2017. However, Katrina will still air first with Murphy directing the first two episodes of the season, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Produced by Fox 21, Season 3 will be titled Versace/Cunanan: American Crime Story. Other producers attached to the project include Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, and Tom Rob Smith.

The producers for Versace/Cunanan are working with casting directors Nicole Daniels and Courtney Bright, who won an Emmy for The People v. O.J. Simpson, according to Deadline. The producers are meeting with actors to play the titles roles with an A-list actress in mind to portray Versace’s sister Donatella Versace.

American Crime Story is the fourth anthology series by Ryan Murphy. The other shows include American Horror Story, Feud, and Fox’s Scream Queens.

Are you excited for FX to pick up Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story for a third season?

[H/T Hollywood Reporter, Variety, Deadline]