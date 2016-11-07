First Look At Stranger Things Season 2

The Netflix original sci-fi horror series Stranger Things Season 2 is officially in production.

The surprise hit show from visionary showrunners the Duffer brothers took viewers by storm this past summer within days of the series premiere.

Audiences fell in love with the impressive cast of young characters, the extremely mysterious supernatural storyline, and even all of the burning questions that still keep us awake at night.

The official Stranger Things twitter account posted an update along with an upside down photo of the entire cast. Get it? THE UPSIDE DOWN!

For those of us that can’t read upside down – the caption reads,”back in production, see you next year.” From the looks of the photo, it seems like all the main cast members will be returningin addition to a few new faces. Well, except for Barb because she’s dead.

The first season, which is full of ’80s throwbacks and horror nods, was only eight episodes long, but that still gave viewers just enough time to connect with its quirky yet relatable characters. Stranger Things Season 2 will be 9 episodes and debut in 2017 as confirmed by the first official teaser.

The story follows the disappearance of a young boy (Will Byers) and a telekinetic girl (Eleven) who helps his friends (Mike, Lucas, and Dustin) in their search, while the boy’s older brother (Jonathan), his mother (Joyce Byers), and the town police chief (Hopper) start their own investigations. What they discover is a secret government lab right in the middle of their town of Hawkins that has opened a door to another dimension called The Upside Down; all while spawning a demon creature known as the Demogorgon.

Keep it here on ComicBook.com for all things…Stranger Things! Now that production has started we expect to learn a few secrets from the set.

