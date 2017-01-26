Filming Officially Begins On Tomb Raider Reboot

And we’re off! #tombraider A photo posted by Roar Uthaug (@roaruthaug) on Jan 23, 2017 at 8:26am PST

Fans of film adaptations of video games rejoice! Tomb Raider has officially begun filming!

The reboot of the franchise will be in the same gritty tone of the new video games, which detail the ‘Rise’ of Lara Croft as she embarks on a journey to find her missing father.

A photo posted to director Roar Uthaug’s Instagram account reveals that production is now underway on the reboot. No more Angelina Jolie in short shorts.

This iteration of the franchise stars Ex Machina‘s breakout star Alicia Vikander, who appears alongside Into the Badlands‘ Daniel Wu as well as cult favorite Walton Goggins.

Vikander previously stated the film will be an origin story, much like in the newer video games from Square Enix, instead of dwelling on the titular tomb raider during the height of her plundering career.

Goggins has also gone on the record to state that the story of the film is “so, so good.”

“I think I can say this,” Goggins said while speaking with Yahoo! “For me, it’s like Raiders of the Lost Ark meets a genre version of the Joseph Conrad novel Victory: An Island Tale. I just jumped at the chance.”

Tomb Raider was written by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and directed by Roar Uthaug (The Wave).

Tomb Raider will hit theaters March 16, 2018.