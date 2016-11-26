Fidel Castro Dies At 90 Years Old

Fidel Castro has passed away at the age of 90.

“I remember the terror I felt.” The day Fidel Castro came to power in Cuba: https://t.co/k3LFhEj5q8 — CNN (@CNN) November 26, 2016

Castro was the former Cuban president and revolutionary. His younger brother and the current Cuban president Raul announced the news on state television.

Raul declared an official mourning on the island until December 4th when Fidel’s ashes will be spread throughout Santiago after he is cremated.

Castro was part of a small group in 1959 who overthrew the Cuban dictator Fulgenico Batista. He was later declared the prime minister and held the position until 1976 in which he became president. He was president until 2008 until he handed off his duties to Raul.

According to PEOPLE, Castro was the longest non-royal leader during the 20th century. Castro was an enemy to the United State and led the CIA-sponsored Bay of Pigs invasion in 1961.

Castro had many political opponents put into prison or killed. Many people feared his dictatorship and moved to the United States.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com