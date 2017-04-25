Faye Dunaway Breaks Silence About Embarrassing Oscar Flub

Months after the biggest flub in the history of the Academy Awards, Faye Dunaway reveals she feels “very guilty” for her part in the mistake.

In the almost 90 years in which Oscars have been handed out, audiences have wondered what would possibly happen if there was ever an accident that involved a presenter reading the wrong name.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In February, those audiences finally got their answer when Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced that La La Land had won Best Picture, instead of announcing the film that actually won, Moonlight.

During a recent interview with Lester Holt, the actress revealed her feelings about the event and how the incident could occur in the first place.

Dunaway took the stage with Warren Beatty, her co-star from the iconic Bonnie and Clyde.

“We took the card out, and he didn’t say anything,” Dunaway, explained. “He paused, he looked over me, off stage… and I finally said, ‘You’re impossible!’”

UP NEXT: Moonlight Wins Best Picture After Massive Oscars Blunder

Before hitting the stage, Beatty was mistakenly handed a duplicate envelope that announced Emma Stone won Best Actress for her role in La La Land. The presenters hadn’t noticed the description on the front of the envelope, so when Betty pulled out the card which read “Emma Stone” and “La La Land,” he was clearly bewildered.

“I thought he was joking,” she continued. “I thought he was stalling. Warren’s like that, he kind of holds the power…but it’s part of his charm. I read the name of the film on the card.”

Thinking it Beatty was doing a bit, Dunaway ripped the card from his hand, reading aloud “La La Land,” as that was the movie written on the card. The filmmakers behind La La Land took the stage and began giving their acceptance speeches while members of the Oscars’ production team joined them on stage to correct the mistake.

“You don’t know what has happened,” she explained. “I [felt] very guilty — I thought I could have done something, surely, why couldn’t I have seen Emma Stone’s name on the card?”

MORE NEWS:

[H/T PEOPLE]