Facebook Glitch Shares Unwanted Photos

Oops! Some users of Facebook are still hiding under the covers after a glitch on the company’s social network.

According to PCMag, some users experienced outdated posts that were being re-shared on timelines without people’s permission.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Some users are saying even deleted photos are popping back up on timelines.

Can you imagine that seventh grade picture of yourself resurfacing with braces in middle school? No. Just no.

Online speculators are assuming Facebook’s new iOS app is to blame after it recently launched on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Facebook told Mashable the company is aware of the issue and is currently investigating the cause.

Some thought they were being hacked…

Seems my Facebook page has been hacked with old stuff. Just ignore it please. — Tootie Smith (@SmithTootie) December 9, 2016

While others knew something wasn’t right.

@facebook Old posts are being reposted to my newsfeed. Is there hack ? I logged out and changed password. It’s happening to others as well — nasty judygoldberg (@judygoldberg) December 9, 2016

@BBC_HaveYourSay Facebook posted 50 random old pics on timeline (even deleted ones) & added/removed friends! Seems related “2016 in Review” — Kevin Foad (@kevinfoad) December 9, 2016

@facebook your recent update added back people I stopped following and posted 3 old photos to my timeline. It’s inconvenient and weird. — Jay Bradshaw (@JBradshaw_SCV) December 9, 2016

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com