Popculture

Facebook Glitch Shares Unwanted Photos

Oops! Some users of Facebook are still hiding under the covers after a glitch on the company’s […]

By

Oops! Some users of Facebook are still hiding under the covers after a glitch on the company’s social network.

According to PCMag, some users experienced outdated posts that were being re-shared on timelines without people’s permission.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Some users are saying even deleted photos are popping back up on timelines.

Can you imagine that seventh grade picture of yourself resurfacing with braces in middle school? No. Just no.

Online speculators are assuming Facebook’s new iOS app is to blame after it recently launched on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Facebook told Mashable the company is aware of the issue and is currently investigating the cause.

Some thought they were being hacked…

While others knew something wasn’t right.

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts