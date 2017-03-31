Emily Ratajkowski Goes Team Skins In New Retro Throwback Photo

Emily Ratajkowski isn’t afraid to show off some serious skin. The 25-year-old model took to Instagram to unleash a throwback snap that showcased her ample bosom and it will make your jaw drop to the floor.

Tbt @thelovemagazine A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 30, 2017 at 2:46pm PDT

The brunette beauty captioned the snap: “Tbt @thelovemagazine.”

The wildly racy image, which was originally featured in LOVE magazine back in February of 2016, shows Emily Ratajkowski wearing a crop top that she has pulled up above her cleavage. The Gone Girl actress was photographed striking a seductive pose while sporting lacy white shorts and an eye-catching purple wig.

Emily placed her hands over her breasts and just barely protected her modesty. The red top showcased her taut abs and made for one of Ratajkowski’s sexiest looks ever.

As you might imagine, the raunchy pic was a smash hit with Emily’s followers on Instagram. Her adoring fans showered the post with more than 518k likes and thousands of comments that included a seemingly endless amount of heart-eye emojis in less than 24 hours.

Given that she is one of the most sought-after models in the world, Emily Ratajkowski is no stranger to showing off her busty build. She recently was featured in a new ad for DKNY and was shown walking the streets of New York wearing only black lace lingerie, according to Daily Mail.

At the beginning of the commercial, Emily is topless in bed when she is greeted by her dog. She then puts on a black bra and puts the adorable pup on a leash. Emily then goes out for a stroll in nothing more than her underwear and a pair of boots.

Even though she has no issue with flaunting her bod for modeling gigs, Emily has explained that her good looks have actually hindered her acting career.

“If you’re a sexy actress it’s hard to get serious roles,” she said. “You get offered the same thing that they’ve seen you in. People are like sheep and they’re like, ‘Oh, that’s what she does.’”

She continued by saying: “What’s so dumb is that women are 50 percent of the population and they want to spend money to see movies where they’re portrayed as three-dimensional characters.”

[H/T Daily Mail, Instagram: Emily Ratajkowski]