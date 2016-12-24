Ellen Pompeo Receives Racially-Charged Backlash After Using Black Emojis

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo received her fair share of attacks in response to her reaction that A&E changed the name of its documentary series that focuses on the resurgence of the KKK. The series was originally called “Generation KKK,” but has since been changed to “Escaping the KKK: A Documentary Series Exposing Hate in America.”

Thank U @aetv for caring enough to make changes 👏🏾👍🏾A&E Changes ‘Generation KKK’ Title | Variety https://t.co/bvwsLCKDZ6 — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016

Many Twitter users took issue with Pompeo using black emojis in her tweet, while others were happy to see her taking a stand. Pompeo shares two biracial children with Chris Ivery, who is black, which many users chose to ignore.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pompeo attempted to clarify her statements, which sometimes requires more than just 140 characters.

What’s crazy is how angry everyone is… this is all about emojis people — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016

It was a really positive thing a&e did… now that’s not the focus ..my fault for responding — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016

But sad to see racism is still alive and well on all sides — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016

I’m so sad that people attacked me over standing up for equality I’m sad that people chose anger and I’m sorry if I offended anyone — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016

Pompeo also chose to directly engage with the people attacking her, sometimes with reasoning, sometimes with passion.

Don’t be a hater I do it because racism is not just a black problem it is all of our problem get it??? https://t.co/GehrNAHIOa — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016

That’s white lady with a black husband and black children to you babe 💋 https://t.co/BTQuSHJ1sr — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016

Pompeo is no stranger to making public statements about racial issues in America. The star spoke out about the lack of diversity at the 2013 Emmy Awards, saying in an interview, “I didn’t see any diversity in the Emmys at all.” She pointed out, “The Emmys felt so dated to me…That dance number was embarrassing. Did you see one person of color in that dance number?”

Speaking on the diversity of characters on Grey’s Anatomy, the Pompeo beamed, “I’m extremely proud of our very, very diverse cast which represents the world I walk around in any day.”

READ MORE GREY’S ANATOMY NEWS: Grey’s Anatomy’s Sara Ramirez Reveals She Is Bisexual / Grey’s Anatomy Star Caterina Scorsone Welcomes Baby Girl / McDreamy Returns To Grey’s Anatomy / ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Camilla Luddington Debuts Her Baby Bump / Tessa Ferrer Is Returning To Grey’s Anatomy

[H/T E! News]