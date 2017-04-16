Rock and Country Singer Elle King Skips out on Her Wedding

We’ve got a runaway bride on our hands.

Rock singer Elle King — who recently collaborated with country star Dierks Bentley for “Different for Girls” — was scheduled to marry her Scottish boyfriend in Brooklyn on Saturday, but it doesn’t look like she made it to the wedding.

According to an Instagram post she uploaded over the weekend, the singer was on the other side of the country.

“Skipped out on my wedding. I married Rock & Roll instead, so I hopped on tour with EAGLES OF F—KING DEATH METAL,” King captioned the video, along with several heavy metal hand sign emojis.

The 27-year-old star had previously alluded to a breakup from fiancé Andrew Ferguson last month when she shared a photo with two of her friends, captioning it, “All my single ladies.”

Last June, King got a tattoo of Ferguson’s name across her chest so we guess only time will tell if she gets it removed or changes it to something else.

