Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Her Ample Curves On The Set Of ‘The Royals’

In the ’90s, few actresses were regarded for their beauty as highly as Elizabeth Hurley, starring in films like Passenger 57, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, and Bedazzled. Sadly, the ’90s also had some personal trouble for the actress, as an encounter her husband Hugh Grant had with a prostitute ended up leading the two to divorce, with Grant becoming something of a joke. Luckily, Hurley has returned to the spotlight and, at 51-years-old, is just as gorgeous as ever.

Tantrums and tiaras galore. Coming up, final episode #theroyals season 3 this Sunday @alexandrapark1 @marthamedeiroslabel @freddie_leiba 😘😘😘 A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Feb 15, 2017 at 6:44am PST

Hurley stars as Queen Helena on The Royals and she certainly looks like she could command an entire kingdom in the photo she posted to Instagram. With the third season finale airing next week, the actress shared the above behind-the-scenes photo of herself with her co-stars.

Far from being the first time Hurley has reminded us she appears to defy aging, she has taken to flaunting her figure to show she can still drive her followers wild.

Frankfurt bei nacht @antonioberardiofficial 😘 A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Feb 13, 2017 at 3:01pm PST

The actress has also recently started a line of swimwear and, realizing she was her own best spokesperson, has been modeling several pieces from the collection and makes us all wish for warmer climates.

Life is short, buy the bikini @elizabethhurleybeach #crystalbikini #handembroidered pic by @damianhurley1 😘😘😘 A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jan 26, 2017 at 10:38am PST

Which Elizabeth Hurley do you like better, the version from the ’90s or the current version? Let us know in the comments!

