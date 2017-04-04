Elizabeth Hurley Offers A Glimpse Of Her Cleavage With Bizarre Stare

Actress Elizabeth Hurley has been killing it even before starring Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery back in 1997, and she hasn’t slowed down since.
The 51-year-old Royals star has been taking to Instagram to share life updates and tons of pics that show she’s still got it.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Today Hurley posted a photo today in an orange bikini showing off all her assets.
The cleavage-heavy selfie shows her with newly-blonde-highlighted hair and giving a glassy, doll-like look to the camera.
While it may be an odd sight, her caption sheds a little light on the stare.
A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on
UP NEXT: 19 Times Elizabeth Hurley Proved She Was Immortal On Instagram
She captioned the photo “Valley of the Dolls,” presumably a reference to the “doll” aspect of the expression and the cult classic book/film of the same name.
Hurley also took to the social media platform this week to share a couple more photos.
One was a winter selfie with her son Damien, and the other was a stunning promo shot for The Royals, which was recently renewed for a fourth season.
The photo shows Hurley in a flowing blue dress while delivering a bright smile for the camera.
Outtake from new #theroyals shoot @theroyalsone @jostrettell 😘😘
A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on
Follow Elizabeth Hurley on Instagram at @elizabethhurley1.
MORE:
- Elizabeth Hurley Bares Her Body For Bikini Bike Ride
- Elizabeth Hurley Hits The Beach Without A Top
- Elizabeth Hurley Models Her Own Beachwear With Unbelievable Bikini Pic By The Beach