Elizabeth Hurley Offers A Glimpse Of Her Cleavage With Bizarre Stare

Actress Elizabeth Hurley has been killing it even before starring Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery back in 1997, and she hasn’t slowed down since.

The 51-year-old Royals star has been taking to Instagram to share life updates and tons of pics that show she’s still got it.

Today Hurley posted a photo today in an orange bikini showing off all her assets.

The cleavage-heavy selfie shows her with newly-blonde-highlighted hair and giving a glassy, doll-like look to the camera.

While it may be an odd sight, her caption sheds a little light on the stare.

Valley of the Dolls 😉 A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Apr 3, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

She captioned the photo “Valley of the Dolls,” presumably a reference to the “doll” aspect of the expression and the cult classic book/film of the same name.

Hurley also took to the social media platform this week to share a couple more photos.

One was a winter selfie with her son Damien, and the other was a stunning promo shot for The Royals, which was recently renewed for a fourth season.

The photo shows Hurley in a flowing blue dress while delivering a bright smile for the camera.

Outtake from new #theroyals shoot @theroyalsone @jostrettell 😘😘 A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Apr 1, 2017 at 2:12am PDT

