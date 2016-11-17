Duck Dynasty Cancelled After Five Seasons

Duck Dynasty was one of America’s most-loved shows, but after 130 episodes and five seasons, A&E‘s biggest reality hit is coming to a close.

The current fifth season will end April 12, 2017, and after that, Duck Dynasty will be finished.

The announcement for the unfortunate news came via the Robertson family, who broke the news after the new season premiere.

SPOILER ALERT: The Robertsons made a big quacking announcement. Join your #DuckDynasty family for new episodes Wednesdays at 9/8c on @AETV. pic.twitter.com/uw7Ei0y3xL — Duck Dynasty (@DuckDynastyAE) November 17, 2016

The renown reality television series followed the lives of the Robertson family, who operated their family-owned business Duck Commander. What made the Robertsons so easy to love was their candor about their moral values and their openness about their personal lives.

The Robertsons, with their long, flowing beards, have openly disclosed they are practicing Christians. They take their faith (and their business) seriously and had no qualms telling the world exactly what they believed.

Despite this, the Robertsons never pushed their moral values on others. Instead, they opened their home to people from all walks of life.

Duck Dynasty broke several ratings records on A&E and cable television as a whole. The show was wildly successful, and the fourth-season premiere garnered an incredible 11.8 millions viewers – more than any other cable series in television history.

But the show hasn’t been without its controversies. Phil’s 2013 interview with GQ divided fans after his alleged “anti-gay” remarks. A&E banned Phil from the show during the fallout, but fans relentlessly told the network they wanted him back. Nine days later they reinstated him.

The Roberston family is a big one, and consists of Phil, the patriarch, Marsha Kay (or Miss Kay), Willie, John Luke, Mary Kate, Rebecca, Sadie, Willie Jr., Bella, Rowdy Jason (or Jase), Reed, Cole, Mia and Jules Jeptha (or Jep).

We’re sad to see Duck Dynasty go, but we’re happy the Robertson will finally have some time to themselves again without the prying eyes of cameras. Thank you for such a wonderful show, Robertson family!

What will you miss most about Duck Dynasty?

This story is developing…

