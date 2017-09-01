Disney Feast Animated Short First Look

Walt Disney Animation has released a first glimpse at their upcoming short film Feast.Making its world premiere at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival June 10, 2014, Feast, from first-time director Patrick Osborne (head of animation on Paperman), is the story of one man’s love life as seen through the eyes of his best friend and dog, Winston, and revealed bite by bite through the meals they share.The short will open in theaters in front of Walt Disney Animation’s new Marvel Comics adaptation Big Hero 6 on November 7, 2014.