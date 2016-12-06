Details Surrounding Florence Henderson’s Death Surface

Florence Henderson, star of The Brady Bunch, passed away less than two weeks ago, but now that the death certificate has been released, it appears she’s been dealing with health issues for the past decade.

The cause of death for the legendary actress states heart attack, but apparently the star suffered from heart disease in the ten years leading up to her passing.

Five years ago, the actress was diagnosed as having an irregular heartbeat, according to her death certificate.

The actress was an icon to many and the epitome of a TV mom to an entire generation. It’s sad to see her go at a relatively young age.

Henderson passed away at the UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica on Nov. 24th.

