Dance Moms Star Abby Lee Miller Slams Show, Reveals Real Reason She Quit

It’s been about four days since Abby Lee Miller announced that she would no longer be associated with Dance Moms, the show that launched her reality TV career.

Now she’s going more in-depth about why she made the decision to quit, and a takes a few shots at the show as we’ll.

Speaking to Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover, Miller said, “You just get to a point where you can’t take it anymore and I have been at that point for at least a year. I’m fed up. And I feel as a woman, and dealing with young females at my dance studio, and guys, that I keep going back because they dangle that carrot in front of you. I’m worth more than that.”



Additionally, she claims that her decision was not based on money, telling Hoover, “It’s about the respect. It’s about the trust. That I’m gonna come out with a number that’s gonna be fabulous, that the kids could win with. I don’t get that trust. I don’t get that respect. I don’t want flowers or candy or anything like that, I just want somebody to say, ‘Wow, you’ve done a great job.”’

Miller also accused the show of causing her mental health to suffer. She said, “They know how to push my buttons but it’s gone beyond that, to the point where it is so offensive as a woman. I think it’s detrimental to my health, to my mental health, to everything. It’s awful. There’s no privacy, there’s no respect”

In a public statement on Sunday, Miller wrote, “I will no longer take part in Dance Moms. For the past six years/ seven seasons I have asked, begged, and even demanded creative credit for all the ideas, award winning routines, themes, and costuming – to no avail!”

Coincidentally, Miller is facing up to 30 months in prison when she’s sentenced on May 8, stemming from a 2015 situation where she attempted to hide $775,000 of income from Dance Moms during Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

