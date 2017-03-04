Country Singer Is ‘Crushed’ by His Father’s Death

Country star Josh Abbott announced on Friday that his dad, David Abbott, passed away, Rare Country reports.

He shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram alongside a photo of his father.

“Last night my father went to be with the Lord,” he wrote. “I know he’s in a better place but I truly miss him so much. I will miss our talks, our hunts and our hugs. Our little family is crushed right now.”

Two weeks ago, Abbott revealed that his dad had suffered a debilitating stroke. He asked his fans for their “prayers, thoughts” and “good vibes.” He also wrote, “Tell your family you love them. You just never know what can happen and then it might be too late.”

This guy needs your prayers, thoughts, good vibes, or whatever you want to send his way…Dad had a stroke last Thursday and isn’t doing well. The effects were delayed and hit hard Saturday. Tell your family you love them. You just never know what can happen and then it might be too late A post shared by Josh Abbott Band (@joshabbottband) on Feb 15, 2017 at 5:54am PST

A week later, he shared a photo of his mother kissing her father’s forehead as he lay in a hospital bed. “I debated whether to post this pic or not, but I believe the love shown here is worth sharing in a social media world so full of hate, cynicism & vanity,” he wrote. “It’s not a holiday; no one is posing or smiling; it;s just my mom being there for my dad, 38 years, for better or worse.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Josh and his family at this time.

