Chuck Berry’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Chuck Berry’s official cause of death has revealed. The legendary rock and roll artist reportedly died from natural causes, according to TMZ.

The “Johnny B. Goode” singer passed away at the age of 90 on Saturday at his home in St. Louis. The police were called to his house and attempted to resuscitate him but were not successful.

His death was confirmed by the St. Charles County Police Department in a Facebook update that read:

“St. Charles County police responded to a medical emergency on Buckner Road at approximately 12:40 p.m. today (Saturday, March 18). Inside the home, first responders observed an unresponsive man and immediately administered lifesaving techniques. Unfortunately, the 90-year-old man could not be revived and was pronounced deceased at 1:26 p.m.

The St. Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry.”

Since his passing, a slew of celebrities have taken to social media to post heartfelt tributes to Chuck Berry.

R.I.P. Chuck Berry.

