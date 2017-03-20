Chuck Berry’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Chuck Berry’s official cause of death has revealed. The legendary rock and roll artist reportedly died from natural causes, according to TMZ.

The “Johnny B. Goode” singer passed away at the age of 90 on Saturday at his home in St. Louis. The police were called to his house and attempted to resuscitate him but were not successful.

His death was confirmed by the St. Charles County Police Department in a Facebook update that read:

“St. Charles County police responded to a medical emergency on Buckner Road at approximately 12:40 p.m. today (Saturday, March 18). Inside the home, first responders observed an unresponsive man and immediately administered lifesaving techniques. Unfortunately, the 90-year-old man could not be revived and was pronounced deceased at 1:26 p.m.

The St. Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry.”

Since his passing, a slew of celebrities have taken to social media to post heartfelt tributes to Chuck Berry.

To the greatest rock and roll pioneer of all time RIP chuck berry. we all thank u — Randy Jackson (@YO_RANDYJACKSON) March 18, 2017

The greatest rock & roll songwriter of all time. Thanks for all those wonderful records that will define rock music forever. #RIPChuckBerry pic.twitter.com/b87ZhCkECP — Elton John (@eltonofficial) March 19, 2017

Chuck Berry merged blues & swing into the phenomenon of early rock’n’roll. In music, he cast one of the longest shadows. Thank You Chuck. pic.twitter.com/0TwpdDmw9e — The Jacksons (@Jacksons) March 18, 2017

“One of my big lights has gone out.”

– Keith, 3/18/17 pic.twitter.com/I86dHlvN5W — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) March 19, 2017

Chuck Berry was rock’s greatest practitioner, guitarist, and the greatest pure rock ‘n’ roll writer who ever lived. — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 18, 2017

RIP Chuck Berry !!!! Thank you for the poetry, the passion and the potency! GO JOHNNY GO. – KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) March 18, 2017

Chuck Berry. Maybe the most important figure in all of rock and roll. His music and his influence will last forever. – Huey — Huey Lewis (@Huey_Lewis_News) March 18, 2017

Thou Shall Have No Other Rock Gods Before Him #ChuckBerry rip @ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame https://t.co/bU22p2cywb — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) March 18, 2017

R.I.P. Chuck Berry.

