Chloe Grace Moretz Debuts New Platinum Blonde Hair

Kick-Ass star Chloe Grace Moretz has taken her blonde locks to a brighter and fierce new color.

The 20-year-old actress has officially ditched the dirty blonde look and went more edgy with a platinum blonde color. The actress took to Twitter Thursday night to show a picture of her new hairstyle with the caption, “Then I went platinum 🙂 @lorri_gc is a genius.”

Then I went platinum 🙂 @lorri_gc is a genius pic.twitter.com/cWAXY2wzUv — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) March 10, 2017

The sassy and fierce new color comes just one day after the starlet ditched her staple Cali girl waves for a cute bob cut.

She showed off the edgier cut on Twitter Wednesday tweeting, “Oh my he killed it @gdrgdrgdrhair. New hair who dis.”

Oh my he killed it @gdrgdrgdrhair pic.twitter.com/Rdik1Ngist — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) March 9, 2017

Meanwhile, It looks like Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham are giving their shippers multiple hints that they are dating again.

The pair called it quits, reportedly for good, at the beginning of September. However, now their most recent Instagram posts suggest that they have been hanging out again.

Brooklyn posted this photo on Instagram with the caption, “Can’t wait till may.”

Can’t wait till may 📕 A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Mar 6, 2017 at 12:25pm PST

