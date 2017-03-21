Chelsea Handler Has Epic Fail While Tweeting Donald Trump Jr.

Chelsea Handler had an epic fail on Monday after she took to Twitter to respond to the news that Eric Trump’s wife is pregnant with their first child. The 42-year-old comedienne was blasted by social media after she confused the word “jeans” with “genes.”

I guess one of @realDonaldTrump‘s sons is expecting a new baby. Just what we need. Another person with those jeans. Let’s hope for a girl. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 20, 2017

Handler tweeted: “I guess one of @realDonaldTrump’s sons is expecting a new baby. Just what we need. Another person with those jeans. Let’s hope for a girl.”

Immediately after the Uganda Be Kidding Me author penned this scathing tweet, she got obliterated by thousands of social media users that threw massive shade at her for the humorous mistake.

President Trump‘s son, Donald Trump Jr., took to Twitter to stand up for his family regarding Chelsea Handler’s tweet.

His first tweet read: “Jeans??? I guess I’m not at all surprised…but really?!?! #genes.”

Jeans??? I guess I’m not at all surprised… but really?!?! #genes https://t.co/fIUJwEtl8U — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 20, 2017

The 39-year-old followed up the first tweet with a message that he shared with the caption, “My response to @ChelseaHandler and her sick tweet targeted at our family. So much for the tolerant left!”

Trump Jr’s message read: “The liberal elite’s real hatred is hopefully to be apparent to mainstream America. (both right and left) Their whole ‘party of tolerance’ nonsense only applies if you fully buy into their dogma, and when you don’t their colors shine. Attacking the announcement of someone’s first pregnancy would seem below the belt to most, but sadly that’s no longer the case. As to the ‘hoping it’s a girl’ comment, I wonder if she knows that said ‘jeans’ (aka genes) are passed from the same people whether it’s a girl or a boy??? Based on what I’ve seen…probably not. So much for the party of science. #JEANous #btw #itsaboy #genes #science #jeans #left #right #hollywood #fakenews #altleft That’s a long one so there’s probably a typo in there. #LetItGo.”

My response to @ChelseaHandler and her sick tweet targeted at our family. So much for the “tolerant left! pic.twitter.com/u8MlDZ4lDn — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 21, 2017

Chelsea Handler was then determined to get the last word in this Twitter war by offering an excuse for her spelling error. She responded one final time to Donald Trump Jr’s tweet by writing: “Sorry about spelling mistake. I meant ‘genes’ not ‘jeans.’ I’m a little stoned. What’s your excuse?”

Sorry about spelling mistake. I meant “genes,” not “jeans.” I’m a little stoned. What’s your excuse? — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 20, 2017

Do you think Chelsea Handler‘s tweet about Donald Trump Jr. was out of line?

