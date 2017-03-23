Charlie Sheen Makes Claim He Knows What Other Stars Have HIV

Charlie Sheen has claimed that there are more celebrities that have HIV but are afraid to reveal their condition to the public like he did back in November of 2015.

The 51-year-old actor joined The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Wednesday. During the interview, Jackie O asked, “Do you think there are more people in Hollywood that have HIV that wouldn’t dare come out and say it like you did?”

“There are, and I know who they are, but I will take that to my grave,” Sheen said.

The Wall Street star then quipped about the current status of his sex life.

“Here’s the joke these days right, a friend of mine says, ‘Hey man how’s your sex life?’ And I’m like ‘Oh it’s just f*cking perfect because HIV is such a great pickup line!’” Sheen said.

Earlier this year, Charlie Sheen joined Good Morning America and opened up about his emotions after being diagnosed with HIV.

“I feel like I’m carrying the torch for a lot of folks out there that are suffering from the same thing,” he said.

Even though he feels like he is “carrying the torch,” Sheen admitted that he was nearly suicidal upon receiving the news of his condition.

“The day I was diagnosed, I immediately wanted to eat a bullet,” Sheen said. “But my mom was there, I wouldn’t do that in front of her, or let her find me to clean up that mess.”

“If I was there with, you know, brain cancer or, or, a stomach thing, or some meningitis,” Sheen said. “We wouldn’t be sitting here right now.”

Currently, Sheen has been involved in a FDA Study for a new HIV treatment. According to the actor, the medication has been hugely impactful on his quality of life.

“I am so grateful,” Sheen said. “For eight months now, I’ve been enrolled in an FDA study … for a medication for a drug called PRO-140,” adding that the drug is in the “late stages” of its trial run and “very close to being approved.”

“It’s not this hideous cocktail that, that, that leads to so many side effects and, and just, just so much disdain, you know, emotionally and physically. It’s one shot a week, and there’s no side effects,” he said.

