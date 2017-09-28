A Huge Detail Has Been Revealed About Charlie Murphy And His Leukemia

Many friends and fans were shocked about Charlie Murphy’s passing on Wednesday.

Murphy’s battle with leukemia was not public knowledge, but TMZ‘s latest report says that many close to him also did not know about the comedian’s illness.

Sources from the set of Power say his illness was not ever known on the set. Murphy is set to play a prison guard named Marshal Williams on the Starz crime drama, which was recently renewed for its fourth and fifth seasons.

The significance of Murphy’s role is not yet known, but he had already filmed some scenes before his passing at age 57.

TMZ reports that “he never told anybody on set and put in the work like everybody else.”

This claim supports prior reports that only his absolute closest family and friends knew of the diagnosis. However, some didn’t think the situation was dire yet.

The Power claims are somewhat corroborated by a post by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Jackson, who serves as Power‘s executive producer and one of its main stars, posted on Instagram with surprise concerning Murphy’s passing, since they had just worked on the series together.

R.I.P to my man Charlie Murphy. We just worked together in POWER. GOD BLESS A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Apr 12, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

While a statement has not been made by Murphy’s family (including brother Eddie), numerous celebrities have shared their condolences on social media.

