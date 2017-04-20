Celine Dion Opens Up About Finding Love After Her Husband’s Death

Céline Dion isn’t planning on finding a new love anytime soon. More than a year after her husband René Angélil’s death, the legendary singer is getting candid about jumping back into the dating pool, or rather, not doing so.

“Now it is definitely too soon for me. I am definitely in love with him, married to him,” Dion shared with Bizarre’s Dan Wootton. “He’s the love of my life. It’s very difficult for me to see myself with another person.”

“The love that I have for him, I live it every day,” she continued. “And as a woman, we do have emotions and feelings that come and go. And it’s always with him. When I sing, it’s with him. When I hug my kids, it’s for him and it’s with him. I took time to grieve and I’m still grieving.”

With a love like that, it’s completely understandable that she wouldn’t exactly be on the prowl, and it breaks our hearts that she had to say goodbye to her true love so soon.

In fact, the “My Heart Will Go On” singer doesn’t think she will ever stop grieving, according to E! News.

René was the first man she’d ever kissed, and the two were introduced when she was only 12 years old.

“When he passed, I stand by his side and I said, ‘You know what, it’s OK, you know you didn’t deserve to suffer that much.’ He was cold. I said, ‘It’s enough, it’s enough of suffering. You gave so much, you don’t deserve that,’” she explained. “I said, ‘I’m fine, the kids are fine, OK, everything is going to be OK. You taught me, you taught me well. I’m going to use it.’ And that’s what I do every day—so René will never die.”

We are wishing the best for Dion as she continues to grieve, and maybe someday when the time is right, a new love will come into her life.

