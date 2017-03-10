Britney Spears Soaks Up The Sun In An Itty Bitty Yellow Bikini

Britney Spears looks relaxed and sexy in a new video posted to her Instagram account today. In the video, the princess of pop can be seen enjoying the sand and waves of the ocean in a tiny yellow bikini.

TGIF ☀️

Not only does the 35-year-old roll around in the sand, but she does some beach gymnastics as well, twirling and cartwheeling in the sand.

The video ends with a couple of still images of Britney showing off her fit figure in the little yellow two-piece.

This isn’t the first time Britney has shared a video showing off her nimble athletic skills. Just the other day she shared this video of her jumping, what appears to be, about three feet off the ground. It’s very impressive.

Jumping for joy!! Spring is coming 🌸🌱

And the day before that, she shared a video of her playing basketball, proving once and for all that Britney Spears has hoop skills. I don’t know what she might have planned for the future but maybe she should consider being an NBA free agent for a couple years.

Perfect day to shoot some hoops 💪🏀

