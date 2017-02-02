Britney Spears Suffered A Terrible Wardrobe Malfunction That Revealed Everything

Warning: the below images and videos contain some nudity…

It looks like Britney Spears fans got way more than what they bargained for on Wednesday night, as she suffered a wardrobe malfunction on-stage and it revealed her breast, the Daily Mail reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the middle of her set, the 35-year-old singer’s skintight green leotard slipped to one side, exposing her bare breast, but she didn’t stop.

One fan managed to capture the exact moment on video, and it appears that the wardrobe malfunction can be blamed on one of her dancer’s poor hand-eye coordination.

However, being amazing popstar she is, the Toxic chart-topper powered on and ignored the blunder. She kept right on singing as if the malfunction never even happened!

Brtiney’s fans chose not to take any sly digs at the star, and instead laughed the incident off as the incident picked up traction on social media. See below a couple social media reactions to the epic wardrobe blunder.

UP NEXT: Britney Spears reveals the selfie of all selfies

And though Britney has bounced back with her career, having scored a top-ten comeback with 2015’s Glory, the singer’s rollercoaster years are set to be brought to life this year.

BRITNEYS TITTY POPPED OUT YALL RT FOR GOOD LUCK pic.twitter.com/NMP86ZBklh — ItsSally (@SalSpearsz) February 2, 2017

Lifetime’s Britney Ever After, which will focus on the huge launch of her career and romances with Justin Timberlake and Kevin Federline, is set to be released this month. From the recent trailers, it seems the TV movie will follow the same, somewhat campy style the other films on the channel have shown.

The latest trailer for the film shows teases both of Brtiney’s most famous romances with steamy scenes.

Natasha Bassett plays the singer in the biopic, due out later this month, opposite Clayton Chitty (Federline) and Nathan Keyes (Timberlake).

Up Next: Tarek El Moussa ‘Relieved’ to Be Cancer-Free After Three Years | Man Claims Google Satellite Caught His Fight With Gray Aliens Trying To Abduct Him Into UFO | The Vampire Diaries Star Nina Dobrev Returning for Final Episode | Jennifer Lopez Shares Photo That Literally Shines A Light On ‘The Original Booty’ | Rob Kardashian Reveals New Video With Blac Chyna To Celebrate Being Together For 1 Year

What do you make of Britney Spears’ epic wardrobe blunder? Be sure to leave your answers in the comments section below.

[H/T Daily Mail]