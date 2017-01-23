Britney Spears Dares To Bare Plenty Of Skin For Las Vegas Comeback

Britney Spears released her first hit single, “(Hit me) Baby one more time” in 1998 when she was only 17 and instantly became a pop music icon.Almost 20 years later, the singer donned an incredibly revealing outfit to tease her followers with the types of costumes they can expect in her residency gig in Las Vegas.

Last night 💖💖💖 #PieceOfMe A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 21, 2017 at 9:25am PST

Clearly Spears has put in all the necessary work required to keep in shape when putting on a Las Vegas show, even if she couldn’t manage to post a picture that showed her in focus.

Spears also gave her fans a glimpse of her dance routine, posting videos of her rehearsal and some highlights of the show itself.

New outfit, classic song 💫 See you tonight!! #PieceOfMe A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 20, 2017 at 5:49pm PST

Highlights from last night! Ready for another show #PieceOfMe A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:43pm PST

Like many celebrities who have a meteoric rise to fame when they’re young, the musician’s peak years were followed by some rougher years where the level of celebrity impacted her psychological wellbeing.

From the looks of things, Britney appears to be in great shape both physically and mentally, right on time to dominate audiences in Las Vegas with regular shows.

