Blac Chyna Unveils Her Skimpiest Instagram Pictures Yet

Blac Chyna took to Instagram Wednesday to post a series of insanely sultry poolside shots.

Hey cutie ❤️ Hair| @kendrasboutique Lip ” Dream” | @lashedcosmetics A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Apr 19, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

The stunning photos see the former fiance of Rob Kardashian modeling in a one-piece swimsuit that can barely handle her assets.

Chyna’s curves are seen in full form, and you can see her many tattoos. In the full body shots, her upper thighs are seen covered in floral tattoos that extend up her sides. You can also catch aglimpse of the floral design on her left foot, which is partially covered with a pair of high heels.

On the style side of things, Chyna’s look is accented with a black and silver hoop earring, a silver bracelet and multi-colored fingernails. She also was sure to point out her hair, which used products from Kendra’s Boutique, and her lip cosmetics by Lashed.

Check out another one of Chyna’s swimsuit pics below.

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Apr 19, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

In other Blac Chyna news, she appears to be loving motherhood. She regularly posts photos of Dream, her infant daughter with Kardashian. She’s also been spotted out alongside her close friend Amber Rose.

You can follow Blac Chyna on Instagram at @blacchyna.

