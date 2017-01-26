Blac Chyna Goes For The Gold In Her Most Revealing Photos Yet

Each day that passes after Blac Chyna gave birth to Dream Kardashian is a day she’s closer to her goal weight, and each day she gets more proud of her body. Based on the photos she posted on Instagram, she’s getting more and more comfortable showing off that figure and much, much more.

A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 25, 2017 at 5:25am PST

A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:01am PST

A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:21am PST

The model recently posted on Snapchat a video that chronicled her weight loss, documenting that she had dropped almost 30 lbs. in the three months since Dream’s birth, but as you can see from the photos above, she kept plenty of weight in the right places.

Videos by PopCulture.com

UP NEXT: Blac Chyna Ecstasy Case In Texas Dismissed

It’s worth mentioning that, in the photos above, Chyna’s engagement ring from Rob Kardashian is prominently displayed, possibly to remind everyone looking that things between her and Dream’s father are going well. The last month has been full of relationship ups and downs, so the massive diamond being on full display bodes well for the couple’s future, even if the rest of the Kardashians have set their sights on breaking up the couple.

In addition to the diamond, gold is also on display in the photos, from the engagements band to the silky robe to the virtually transparent lingerie she’s wearing. We can expect plenty more photos like this of Chyna as the mother of two continues to get her body back into the shape it was in before she had Dream.

MORE NEWS: Blac Chyna Unleashes New Photos That Are More Than Skintight / New Details Revealed On Blac Chyna And Potentially Another Child / Blac Chyna Shows Off Her Stunning New Body After Giving Birth / Blac Chyna Unloads Tons Of New Borderline NSFW Pics

[H/T Instagram,blacchyna/Daily Mail]