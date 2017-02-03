Blac Chyna Debuts New Look on Snapchat

Blac Chyna is rocking a new look!

The 28-year-old reality star sported pink hair on Wednesday, sharing a short video on Snapchat of her bright new ‘do. In the clip, Chyna shows off her pastel locks while wearing her engagement ring from fiancé Rob Kardashian.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A video posted by Roblac (@roblac_) on Feb 1, 2017 at 9:48pm PST

Perhaps Chyna is taking a cue from future sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, who often sports new looks on social media, thanks to what seems to be an endless supply of high-quality wigs of various cuts and colors.

What do you think of Blac Chyna’s new look?

Originally posted on Womanista.com.