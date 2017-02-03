Blac Chyna Debuts New Look on Snapchat

Blac Chyna is rocking a new look!
The 28-year-old reality star sported pink hair on Wednesday, sharing a short video on Snapchat of her bright new ‘do. In the clip, Chyna shows off her pastel locks while wearing her engagement ring from fiancé Rob Kardashian.
Perhaps Chyna is taking a cue from future sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, who often sports new looks on social media, thanks to what seems to be an endless supply of high-quality wigs of various cuts and colors.
What do you think of Blac Chyna’s new look?
Originally posted on Womanista.com.