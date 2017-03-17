Blac Chyna Publicly Buries The Hatchet With Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna‘s break-up has not been cordial. But it looks like Chyna is attempting to bury the hatchet with her ex, as she posted a public happy birthday message to the Kardashian.

Chyna shared a pic of her and Rob affectionately hugging.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She captioned the photo: “Happy Birthday @robkardashian” along with a shamrock emoji to signify his birthday of St. Patrick’s Day.

Happy Birthday @robkardashian ☘️ A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 17, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

Despite Chyna’s birthday wishes, it is not thought that the ex-fiancés are back together.

Recently, it has been claimed that 30-year-old Rob intends to push for dual custody of their three-month-old daughter, Dream.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s mother Kris Jenner has vowed to be by his side throughout their negotiations. A source told People, “Rob wants dual custody of their child and Blac Chyna is giving pushback.”

“They are still figuring things out but she will certainly do whatever it takes to have Dream be with her for the majority of the time,” the source said.

The source continued, “Kris [Jenner] is backing Rob up 100 percent and won’t let Chyna get away with anything that’s less than fair.”

But another insider doesn’t think Chyna will agree to Rob’s desire for shared custody.

The new source said, “I expect things to get ugly. Chyna wants full custody with Rob only getting visitations.”

Rob currently cares for Dream two or three times a week.

More News:

[H/T Daily Mail]