Bill Paxton Gets Beautiful Tribute From CBS’ ‘Training Day’

Training Day has paid tribute to Bill Paxton following the late actor’s death. The 61-year-old actor passed away last Saturday and the CBS series began the latest episode with a dedication to the veteran actor in his final TV role.

We will always remember you, Bill Paxton. pic.twitter.com/vPpke9zmgY — Training Day (@TrainingDayCBS) March 3, 2017

The message on the video read: “In loving memory of our friend and colleague…Bill Paxton 1955-2017.” The clip was accompanied by the caption, “We will always remember you, Bill Paxton.”

A family representative gave this statement at the time ofBill Paxton’s untimely death:

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery. A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

Since his passing, a slew of other celebrities have shared tributes to Bill Paxton. One of the actresses that spoke out about the late Twister star was Amanda Seyfried, who starred with Paxton in the HBO drama Big Love from 2006 to 2011.

“He was an amazing and supportive father-figure to me in my early career,” Seyfried told PEOPLE. “Incredibly inspired and full of life at every turn, he made you feel like everything was possible. This is a terrible loss.”

Rob Lowe, who considered Bill Paxton as one of his best friends, might have offered the most heartbreaking message about the fallen star. Also, read Ginnifer Goodwin’s heartfelt comments about Bill Paxton here.

Paxton is survived by his two children, James and Lydia Paxton, and Louise Newbury, his wife of 30 years.

What do you think was the most touching tribute to Bill Paxton?

