Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco Reveals Cleavage-Filled Golden Globes Pic

Kaley Cuoco shared a snap of her preparation time before the Golden Globes this past Sunday, and the Big Bang Theory star showed off some serious cleavage.

Heading to the Golden Globes with my golden globes 😍👏🏽good job team! @bradgoreski @daniela_viviana @jamiemakeupgreenberg @christinesymondshair (and Mr Kc) A photo posted by @normancook on Jan 8, 2017 at 6:21pm PST

In the snap, Cuoco is seen posing with her wardrobe team prior to the event. She is striking a seductive pose while standing next to her dapper boyfriend Karl Cook. Check out the jaw-dropping photo above.

Cuoco shared the picture with the caption: “Heading to the Golden Globes with my golden globes…good job team! @bradgoreski @daniel_viviana @jamiemakeupgreenberg @christinesymondshair (and Mr Kc).”

The 31-year-old actress shared a series of snaps from the red carpet at the star-studded event on Sunday. A couple of the photos even featured Cuoco snuggling up to her boyfriend Karl Cook.

Cuoco posted one of the photos with Cook while on the red carpet with the caption: “Boy in Ralph Lauren…girl in Tommy Hilfiger thank you to the humans who got us all put together…takes a village! hair and grooming @christinesymondshair makeup @jamiemakeupgreenberg styling @bradgoreski @daniel_viviana mani @ashlie_johnson golden glow @tansbyashleyrose.”

In one post, Cuoco put her stunning dress on full display. The gorgeous gown was a metallic beaded ensemble that had a deep plunging neckline. She also carried a matching silver clutch to complete the outfit.

✨💫⚡️globes indeed 🍾💁🏼 A photo posted by @normancook on Jan 9, 2017 at 12:38am PST

The final post for the evening came from an after party following the Golden Globes. Cuoco shared the adorable black and white snap that showed her laying a kiss on Cook’s cheek.

🎉💏⚡️⭐️✨💥🍾 A photo posted by @normancook on Jan 9, 2017 at 8:05pm PST

Be sure to check out The Big Bang Theory on CBS to see more Kaley Cuoco.

What was your reaction after seeing Kaley Cuoco’s revealing Golden Globes snap?

[H/T Instagram: Norman Cook]