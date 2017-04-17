Ben Affleck Reportedly Dating Someone Already

Ben Affleck is evidently wasting no time moving on from his estranged wife Jennifer Garner. The Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice star is reportedly already dating someone after the divorce papers from his marriage to Garner were just filed this past week.

The 44-year-old actor is reportedly dating someone, who has yet to be identified, but the two are keeping it completely casual at the moment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Affleck has now moved out of the family guesthouse that he was living in and has now found a new home. A source close to Ben told TMZ, “He’s ready to move on.”

Dallas Buyers Club star Jennifer Garner filed the divorce papers last week after Ben completed a stint in rehab for alcohol addiction. Jen still cares deeply for her former spouse, but she felt that now was the right time to end their marriage.

Even though they chose to call it quits, Ben and 45-year-old Jen have no animosity towards one another. They now will be dealing with the division of their assets, which will undoubtedly be a time-consuming process for the Hollywood A-listers. Given that they had no prenup agreement, it will likely take longer than six months before the divorce will be finalized.

A source close to the former couple revealed to E! News the exact reasons behind why they decided to go their separate ways.

“There wasn’t one final straw. They had been living this way for almost two years and it was time to move on,” the source said. “Jen has been planning to file for a few months and Ben was on board with it.”

The insider continued by saying, “She gave him a chance to finish rehab and to be in a healthy place and then they decided together it was time to take this step. It was a coordinated effort and they are on the same page.”

Affleck and Garner first met on Michael Bay’s 2001 film Pearl Harbor. However, it wasn’t until two years later when they began to fall in love on the set of 2003’s Daredevil. They later tied the knot back in 2005.

Ben and Jen share three children together including daughters Violet Anne and Seraphina “Sera” Rose Elizabeth, and their son Samuel “Sam” Garner.

Up Next:

[H/T TMZ, E! News]