Bella Thorne Shares Racy Topless Photos On Instagram

Bella Thorne has been on a role recently. First she post an interesting Snapchat video of her fully making out with her friend and now the actress has posted a few topless photos.

The 19-year-old starlet took to Instagram Friday sharing a few sultry pics from her topless photoshoot. She shared the Polaroids from it with her 15.4 million followers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the pic, Bella shared three different Polaroids showing off her assets. In two of them she showed off her killer body while only wearing a pair of pink underwear. And in the third she sported a mesh top that wasn’t really worn properly. She kept it super playful with her “✨💍 #friyay” caption.

Check it out below:

✨💍 #friyay A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Apr 28, 2017 at 2:45pm PDT

According to reports, the actress has been attempting to show off more of her sexy side and we must say that she has indeed achieved her goal.

“Bella’s team wants her to reel in the sexy pics, but that is not gonna happen!” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “She had to suppress her sex appeal for so long.”

More News:

[H/T Hollywood Life]