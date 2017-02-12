Basketball Player Fab Melo Dies at 26

Fab Melo, a 26-year-old Syracuse basketball player unexpectedly passed away in his sleep. He was found at his home in Juiz de Fora by his mother on Saturday morning. As of now, there is no indication as to what lead to the basketball player’s death.

Melo had just moved back to Brazil to play basketball professionally in his home country. In 2014 he was signed on to the Brazillian team Club Athletico Paulistano.

While he played for The Orange for two seasons, he was named the Big East Defensive Player of the Year and was drafted by The Boston Celtics in 2012. Sadly, however, Melo didn’t make a big impression during his time in the NBA and spent most of his time with the D-League.

“I’m ver sorry to hear about the passing of Fab Melo,” his former coach Jim Boeheim tweeted about Melo’s passing. “He was a kind, genuine person who was committed to doing is best while he was Syracuse.”

Melo is survived by his mother and his two sisters.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time.

