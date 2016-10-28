Bachelor Pad Alum Welcomes First Child

Bachelor Pad‘s Michael Stagliano is no longer a bachelor and now he and his wife Emily have welcomed their first child.

Bowen Michael Stagliano was born on Sunday Oct. 9.

“Bowen had some exceptional timing as Emily’s L.A. baby shower ended about 12 hours before his arrival,” the new parents told PEOPLE. “This was definitely unexpected since Emily was only 36 weeks along, but we were ready for him — nursery and all.”

Since Bowen was born a month early he spent some time in the NICU but is doing well.

“Mom and Dad are proud to say Bowen is eating and sleeping well in his first weeks of life,” they shared in their statement. “Two of our favorite things are: the little noises he makes and how much he likes to sleep against our skin. Just this morning, he was doing his tummy time, and he flipped over onto his back. He is only 2½ weeks! The USA Olympic Team Committee has been notified of his advance athleticism.”

Bowen is the couple’s first child.

