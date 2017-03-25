Babysitter Arrested For Abandoning Several Young Children To Go To The Gym

A Bend, Oregon woman has been indicted on 114 counts of criminals charges related to child neglect after she was caught leaving at least seven children alone in her home to go to the gym and to go tanning while she was supposed to be babysitting them.

On Wednesday, 31-year-old January Neatherlin was indicted by a Grand Jury in Deschutes County, Oregon on 38 counts of recklessly endangering another person and 76 counts of criminal mistreatment in the first degree.

Neatherlin ran a daycare out of her home and, after anonymous complaints were called in, the police undertook a surveillance operation to determine if she was endangering the lives of the children.

Police surveillance witnessed children being dropped off at Neatherlin’s home and then later they witnessed Neatherlin leaving. After following her they determined that she did not have any children with her and had, in fact, left them all alone without proper adult supervision.

Regarding the police surveillance, Lt. Clint Burleigh of the Bend Police Department stated, “We confirmed she didn’t have any children with her at that point. We still had a team on the house — and based on the tip and her leaving, we knocked on the house and entered the house to make sure the kids were okay. We did find seven children within the residence.”

He reiterated that this is still an open case and stated, “We are getting information every day. It is a continuing investigation. They have been receiving numerous calls from the community.

According to her court documents, Neatherlin allegedly left kids without supervision on multiple occasions between March 3 and March 15 inside her home. Apparently, she had been running an unlicensed childcare business called “Little Giggles Daycare services.”

A Bend woman, January Neatherlin, is charged with 7 counts of child neglect after leaving young children home alone in her daycare. pic.twitter.com/77GG6rEUJA — Jessie Foster (@jessiektvz) March 16, 2017

This is her most serious run-in with authorities regarding her business, but not her first. In 2014 the Oregon Office of Child Care investigated her and discovered that she was caring for more children than is legally allowed without having certification.

She remains reprimanded to the Deschutes County Jail, and her bail is currently set at $200,000. She has yet to enter a plea, and calls to her lawyer were reportedly unanswered.

