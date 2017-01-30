James Cameron Reveals When Avatar 2 Begins Production

Avatar 2 has been a long time coming (eight years and counting…), and in that time, James Cameron has promised everything from revolutionary underwater 3D effects to a franchise saga that extends through Avatar 2, 3, 4, and 5.

However, as recently as last fall, we were once again getting word from those involved with Avatar 2 (like returning star Sigourney Weaver) have been saying that even the current proposed released date (fall 2018) ‘seems unlikely.’ Now we have an update from Cameron himself, that may give us a better idea of when Avatar 2 will be shooting.

According to Cameron (via Daily Beast), the long rollout to the sequel has to do with the approach: he’s apparently not just making one sequel, but rather four sequels at the same time:

“The thing is, my focus isn’t on Avatar 2. My focus is on Avatar 2, 3, 4, and 5 equally. That’s exactly how I’m approaching it. They’ve all been developed equally. I’ve just finished the script to Avatar 5. I’m now starting the process of active prep. I’ll be working with the actors in the capture volume in August, so I’m booked in production every day between now and then. Our volume is up and running, and everything is designed, and so we’re going full guns right now. I feel like I’ve been let out of jail because I’ve been in the writing cave for the last two years. I’m actually enjoying life. I don’t enjoy writing. I wouldn’t wish writing on a dog.”

Ignoring all jokes about how a dog must’ve written the script for Avatar, Cameron sounds serious when he says the train is now leaving the station. Hopefully, by year’s end, we start to see some official promotional teasers for Avatar 2.

20th Century Fox is expected to release Avatar 2 on December 21, 2018. Will it happen? Doesn’t sound very likely.

