Ashley Graham Goes Full Glam In Red Laced Dress

We’re use to seeing Ashley Graham in swimwear flaunting her amazing physique, but the model has recently taken to Instagram to show off her more glamorous side.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was dressed to impress in a dazzling red ensemble. The outfit of choice was a bright red and black lace ensemble. The dress stopped at her thighs like a mini dress but featured a flowing black lace that hung to the knees. The dress was sleeveless and was absolutely form fitting.

Ashley kept it simple, pairing the look with strappy heels and a white clutch bag. She tied her hair back into a neat bun and wore a full face of makeup.

She kept the caption simple just adding the dancing emoji and tagged Jonathan Simkhai, who made the dress. Check out Ashley’s dazzling look below:

💃🏻 @jonathansimkhai A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Apr 29, 2017 at 6:39pm PDT

Meanwhile, Graham nearly avoided a major embarrassment at the Time 100 Gala.

While on the red carpet to the event the model was walking and lost her footing. She caught herself from falling and laughed through the entire situation.

