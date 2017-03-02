Ashley Graham Shows Off All Curves In Tiny Red Bathing Suit

Model and actress Ashley Graham took jaw dropping pictures on the beach in Miami Wednesday.

The 28-year-old rocked a seriously tiny bathing suit that left very little of her booty to the imagination. Ashley worked her magic in front of the camera as usual posing atop of a jet ski.

Graham’s tiny swimsuit not only showed off her fabulous shape, but also plenty of cleavage. The red bathing suit rested high on her hips and featured a low neckline.

Her long brunette locks looked wavy and beautiful over her head and her complexion was all glamorous with a peachy coat of blush and mascara. No doubt Ashley turned heads as she showed off her modeling chops while taking in some fresh air and sunshine.

Closer to the shore, the America’s Next Top Model judge continued her photo shoot as one man offered up an umbrella for her as she posed beneath the sun. The photo shoot was just the latest project for the rising model, who continues to book high-profile projects.

She recently graced the cover of Vogue alongside other striking models including Gigi Hadid and Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s Kendall Jenner.

The star also took part in Vogue’s 73 Questions segment where she revealed a lot about herself.

